Chinese Students at WKU seeking donations

For the past month, a group of Chinese students at WKU have felt helpless as their families back home have dealt with the sweeping impact of the coronavirus.

Amy Bingham talks to them about their fears and what they want to do to help in this week’s View from the Hill.

It’s been a stressful month for Lu, Zishuo and Sim who are extremely worried about their loved one’s exposure to the coronavirus.

“My family, my mom and my dad and grandparents and a lot of relatives.”

“They are good because they stay at home but some of my relatives work for the government so even though they are not police or doctors, they have to go out every day and check if other citizens are ok.”

“My father works for government. He’s fighting on front line, virus. I actually worry about him. He’s a person who leads the group like how to fight the virus, how to do the medicare.”

“My mother is a teacher. All community is locked up, you can not go outside. You have to stay in your apartment or home. So my mother is fine.”

Sim, who is from Malaysia, has a brother studying in Japan who is taking precautions. But many of his friends who were studying in China were sent home.

“All of my friends can’t even go back to China because of the virus so they stay in Malaysia and they hope to go back to China and finish their studies as fast as possible.”

The students, who are all part of the Chinese Student Scholar Association here on campus, are hopeful now that the spread of the virus is on the decline but still want to do what they can to help.

“The poster is just to tell people we are here to help. We need support from medical people, doctors, nurses, some people like that.”

“What we can do is find money or find medical supplies to help them. I know we are just a student union and we cannot do very much. But I think we can do whatever we can to help them.”

They stay in touch with loved ones as much as possible but say it’s hard to comprehend the seriousness of the situation.

“For me, this time is scary to be honest. You think that in China there are one point three billion people and they’ve all been locked up. No business or commercial, no school.”

“If you can imagine, you stay home a month and don’t go outside, you just maybe choose one person from your family who is strong and it may be easier to not get the virus. I can not imagine.”

With this week’s View from the Hill, I’m Amy Bingham.

