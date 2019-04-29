Chlorine fumes in Central City hospitalize more than 20 people, officials say

Several people in Central City are being sent to hospitals.

Dispatchers say crews were working with chlorine at the pool in the Convention Center on Golden Tide Ave, when several people became overwhelmed by the fumes.

They say about 50 people evacuated the building.

Officials have called for ambulance help from several nearby counties, and they are transporting as many patients as they can.

According to Owensboro Health Officials, 23 people have been sent to the Muhlenberg Community Hospital.

Those same officials say they don’t think there will be anymore victims.

We will keep you updated.