Chris Cohron on medical marijuana and pardons

Wednesday Commonwealth's Attorney, Chris Cohron spoke at Frankfort on a controversial bill that is raising concerns in Kentucky.

Choron spoke on a number of issues including the medical marijuana bill 136.

"We believe that until medical marijuana is researched appropriately by the proper governmental agencies and then licensed and administered properly that we can not support the bill as currently written," said Cohron.

The bill has already cleared the house, but now opponents are rallying in an attempt to stall the bill in the senate.

Cohron also spoke on senate bill 58, a bill that will limit the pardon power of a governor during an election cycle.

"If we look at these pardons even at a local level we saw a vehicular homicide that was pardoned her locally that was committed by drew hardy that should have never been pardon. You have an individual that received a 20-year prison sentence from a warren county jury that was basically the fact ignored by the governor of the Commonwealth of Kentucky," said Cohron.

Senate bill 58 was recently approved by the Kentucky senate.