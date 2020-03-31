Chris Cuomo tests positive for coronavirus

(Gray News) - CNN anchor Chris Cuomo has tested positive for the new coronavirus, he revealed in a tweet on Tuesday.

Cuomo, who said he’s been experiencing coronavirus symptoms, said he had been exposed to people who had tested positive.

He said he is quarantined in his basement away from the rest of his family members and will continue to anchor his show, “Cuomo Prime Time,” from there.

“We will all beat this by being smart and tough and united!” Cuomo said in his Twitter post.

Cuomo is the younger brother of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, and the two often trade lighthearted zingers during interviews.

The state of New York has been particularly hard hit during the coronavirus pandemic, with more than 1,200 deaths, most of them in the New York City metropolitan area, according to the Associated Press.

