Chris Young among performers Saturday night at Grand Ole Opry

Chart-topping country music stars are once again returning to perform at the Grand Ole Opry Saturday night for a live concert at the empty venue.

Chris Janson, Chris Young and Brett Young are scheduled to perform at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT. Carly Pearce will perform on the preshow at 7:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. CT.

The show will broadcast live on Circle. Check your local listings to see which channel Circle is on in your area.

You can watch the performance live on Circle’s Facebook and YouTube pages as well.