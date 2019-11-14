The JA Classroom of the Week is Christen Graves’ 2nd grade class at Bowling Green Parks and Recreation. Her class was led by JA Volunteer Cassie Lain who is a Sales Manager at Hyatt Place Bowling Green. The 2nd grade Junior Achievement summer program is titled “JA Our Community” and it uses posters and games to offer practical information about businesses and the many jobs those businesses offer in a community. Students explore production methods through a simulation game, and they learn about taxes, decision making, and how money flows in an economy. Cassie’s favorite part of volunteering for JA is, “seeing the interest in the children and how they take initiative brainstorming ideas and the eagerness to learn about being an entrepreneur and what it takes.” She also said, “I began while working at the Chamber. One student gave me a hug and said ‘When I grow up, I want to start a business and immediately join the chamber and grow in the community!’ Being a JA volunteer is very eye opening. These students are so beyond their years. I learn more from them during each volunteer experience than I think they learn from me.”

About Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky (JASCKY)

Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky served 9 counties and reached over 12,700 students during the 2018-2019 year. Junior Achievement is the world's largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches 4.8 million students per year in more than 100 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.6 million students served by operations over 100 other countries worldwide. For more information on Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky please visit www.jaforkids.com.