The JA Classroom of the Week is Christen Graves’ 3rd grade class at Bowling Green Parks and Recreation. Her class was led by JA Volunteer Christy Twyman who is a Customer Relations & Communications Manager at Bowling Green Municipal Utilities. The 3rd grade Junior Achievement summer program teaches students the history of coins, the ways we pay for wants and needs, how a budget works and the important jobs people do in our communities, as well as the places in the community that help families. Christy’s favorite part of volunteering for JA is getting to interact with the kids. “I truly believe in what we teach children. When you step back and watch kids participate in fun activities, it’s rewarding. JA makes learning about financial literacy fun!” She also said, “Junior Achievement has given me an opportunity to give back. I’ve ran into kids outside of the classroom and they remember our time together and I know that makes a difference!”

About Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky (JASCKY)

Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky served 9 counties and reached over 12,700 students during the 2018-2019 year. Junior Achievement is the world's largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches 4.8 million students per year in more than 100 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.6 million students served by operations over 100 other countries worldwide. For more information on Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky please visit www.jaforkids.com.

