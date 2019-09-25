The JA Classroom of the Week is Christen Graves’ 5th grade class at Bowling Green Parks and Recreation. Her class was led by JA Volunteers Darrian Evans and Brad Ginn who are Interns at Talley Family Counseling. The 5th grade Junior Achievement summer program encourages students to learn about entrepreneurs and characteristics of entrepreneurs. Students participate in a variety of activities to help them answer questions about jobs, their interest, and work habits, all the while learning about budgets and how to manage them effectively. Darrian’s favorite part of volunteering for JA was, “being able to give the students the space to be themselves while still learning.”

About Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky (JASCKY)

Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky served 9 counties and reached over 12,700 students during the 2018-2019 year. Junior Achievement is the world's largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches 4.8 million students per year in more than 100 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.6 million students served by operations over 100 other countries worldwide. For more information on Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky please visit www.jaforkids.com.

