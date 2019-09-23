The JA Classroom of the Week is Christen Graves’ 6th grade class at Bowling Green Parks and Recreation. Her class was led by JA Volunteer Catherine Clemons who is an Attorney at English, Lucas, Priest, & Owsley, LLP. The 6th grade Junior Achievement summer program is titled “JA More Than Money” and it introduces students to financial literacy and entrepreneurship and to social studies learning objectives that include money-management, goods and services, and global markets. Catherine’s favorite part of volunteering for JA is, “seeing the children get excited when they know an answer or grasp a concept.” She also said, “I always leave uplifted and encouraged. The children genuinely want to learn and are always engaged and willing to participate.”

About Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky (JASCKY)

Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky served 9 counties and reached over 12,700 students during the 2018-2019 year. Junior Achievement is the world's largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches 4.8 million students per year in more than 100 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.6 million students served by operations over 100 other countries worldwide. For more information on Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky please visit www.jaforkids.com.

