The JA Classroom of the Week is Christen Graves’ kindergarten class at Bowling Green Parks and Recreation. Her class was led by JA Volunteer Shelley Lowe who is the Marketing Coordinator at Bowling Green Municipal Utilities. The kindergarten Junior Achievement summer program helps students focus on self-awareness, learn the difference between wants and needs, discover jobs in their neighborhoods, learn how to use a map, and teach students about coins and their value. Shelley’s favorite part of volunteering for JA is spending time with the students. “I love hanging out with the kids! They say the funniest, most creative things, and their energy is very contagious. I usually learn much more from them than they do from me!” She also said, “My experiences with Junior Achievement are always great because I get to interact with kids from all over the community and teach them very basic financial concepts. Content is age-appropriate, and we chat about everything from what it means to be part of a family to the difference between wants and needs. These children can turn a not so great day into an amazing day very quickly. If anyone is wondering if they should be a JA volunteer, they should! It’s an easy way to give back, and the experience is always rewarding.”

About Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky (JASCKY)

Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky served 9 counties and reached over 12,700 students during the 2018-2019 year. Junior Achievement is the world's largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches 4.8 million students per year in more than 100 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.6 million students served by operations over 100 other countries worldwide. For more information on Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky please visit www.jaforkids.com.