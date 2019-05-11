PSA Airlines pilot from Christian County indicted for three 2015 murders

A pilot for an American Airlines subsidiary was arrested Saturday in the 2015 deaths of three people in Pembroke, Kentucky, after being indicted by a Christian County grand jury.

On Friday, Christian Richard Martin was indicted on three counts of murder in relation to the deaths of Calvin and Pamela Phillips, and Edward Dansereau.

He was also indicted for one count of arson; one for attempted arson, burglary in the first degree; and three counts of tampering with physical evidence.

Martin was arrested early Saturday morning at the Louisville International Airport.

According to the Associated Press, American Airlines said in a statement it is cooperating in the investigation. The airline said Martin has been a pilot for subsidiary PSA Airlines since January 2018. Martin's jail mugshot shows him wearing a pilot's uniform.

Back in November of 2015, Calvin Phillips had been found shot to death in his home in Pembroke, Kentucky. The body of his wife, Pamela, and their neighbor, Edward Dansereau, were found a few miles away in a burned up car in a corn field.

In a statement, family members said the three were "brutally extinguished – beyond recognition from family. Every day, we are haunted by what was done to them and haunted further that someone was still free to do as they wish, beyond the civility of mankind or laws of our nation."

They said they looked forward to justice in court.

In the time following the murders, Martin moved from Christian County, Kentucky, and was living in North Carolina at the time of the indictment.

Martin is currently booked in the Christian County Detention Center, awaiting trial.

Christian Circuit Court Judge John Adkins has ordered the defendant held without bond.

The case will be prosecuted by Attorney General Andy Beshear’s Special Prosecutions Unit.