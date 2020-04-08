Christian County Health Department confirms county's first two deaths

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Christian County Health Department has received information regarding the county’s first two COVID-19 related deaths.
The first individual was an 86-year-old man and the second was an 86-year-old woman. Both had various underlying health conditions.
Christian County currently has 36 active cases, and over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, has seen 49 cases total.
CCHD said they are in daily contact with active cases and have been in communication with anyone who may be a direct contact to monitor their symptoms.