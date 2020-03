Kentucky State Police say 44-year-old Daniel Pulis of Oak Grove was driving a Yamaha ATV in a small field off of Carneal Lane around 6:45 p.m. Thursday.

They say he was trying to negotiate a ditch, when his ATV overturned on top of him. Pulis was transported by EMS to Blanchfield Army Hospital on Fort Campbell, where he succumbed to injuries sustained during the accident.