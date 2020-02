Hopkinsville Police arrest a Trigg County man for first degree assault.

Late Monday night, police told 13 News they had arrested Travis Mayes of Cadiz, accusing him of shooting Derrell Bateman in the stomach.

They say the shooting happened on East Second Street in Hopkinsville around two o'clock Monday afternoon.

Mayes is jailed on a $50,000 cash bond. Bateman was flown to a Nashville hospital for his stomach wound.