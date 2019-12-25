One Church opened their doors today to make sure everyone had somewhere to go this Christmas.

The Rockfield United Methodist Church held their annual Christmas meal ministry today.

Many volunteers came out to lend a helping handing preparing all the classic Christmas day Dishes.

The churched welcomed everyone in the community with open arms.

'We open out fellowship hall up about 12 o'clock and we serve until about 2 and this is just something we should do at Christmas time. So many of us are blessed with so many things that we just need to be the hands and feet of Jesus and that's what we try to do," said Cleatie Hughes, Volunteer.

The church started this tradition 17 years ago delivering take out meals to the police and firemen that could not be with their families on Christmas Day.