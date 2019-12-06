Christmas lights in downtown Bowling Green return

It is starting to look and feel a lot like Christmas in Downtown Bowling Green.

Friday evening city officials gathered in Fountain Square Park in Downtown Bowling Green to flip the switch and light up the park.

This annual tradition brought out hundreds to cherish the festivities.

Organizers say this year is extra special as the city recently finished up renovations to Fountain Square Park.

"We have all of the renovations downtown and with the lights, we've moved all the colored lights down to Circus Square and so we've gone more traditional with our Fountain Square Park with the renovations this year," said Kim Lancaster, with the City of Bowling Green.

The event started at City Hall with an open house, which featured a giant snow globe, pictures with Ana, Elsa, and other characters from the Frozen movies, and free Christmas ornaments.

Throughout the evening the community enjoyed free carriage rides around Bowling Green sponsored by US Bank.

Organizers say the event is the kickoff to Christmas and they hope the community can enjoy being in the Christmas spirit when downtown.

