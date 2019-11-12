Christmas lights show featuring more than one million lights coming to Bowling Green

If you are feeling the Christmas spirit already we have one more thing to get you excited about the holidays.

A holiday lights show will soon open in Bowling Green!

The NCM Motorsports Park is preparing for the Wendy’s Twinkle at the Track Christmas lights show presented by U.S. Bank.

"Most people are used to having to drive whether it's to Louisville or down into Lebanon Tennessee to see the drive-through lights, so it's going to be great for us to have the same opportunity right here in South Central Kentucky," said Katie Ellison, Director of Marketing and Communications at the National Corvette Museum.

The light show will feature 25 holiday scenes, more than 350 light displays, and more than one million lights.

It’s happening! @ncmmsp is gearing up for the Wendy’s Twinkle at the Track holiday lights show featuring more than 350 light displays! The lights are set to open around Black Friday. @wbkotv pic.twitter.com/aCMNgwOWWh — Cory McCauley 13 News (@Cory13News) November 12, 2019

Organizers say it will take about 30 minutes to drive through and experience the lights.

"We're actually running the race track in reverse so for those people that have been out on the track before you'll get to see it from a different angle and we'll have two miles of lights," said Ellison. "There are lots of different themes of displays."

The Twinkle at the Tracks Christmas lights show officially begins Black Friday, but if work continues ahead of schedule there will be a soft opening Friday, November 22.

A grand opening ribbon-cutting celebration is scheduled for Monday, November 25.

"We do have some really fun race cars with Santa and his elves and the reindeer, so Santa's got his own little pit crew out here at the NCM Motorsports Park and you can see all that in lights," said Ellison.

Twinkle at the Track will be open on Fridays and Saturdays, 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., and on Sundays through Thursdays, 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Carload passes are $25 on Thursdays to Sundays and $20 on Mondays to Wednesdays. Oversized vehicles/vans (12-15 passenger) are $50.

During the month of December, a club or organization can schedule a "spirit night" where a portion of the proceeds will go toward that club or organization.

For more information, click here.