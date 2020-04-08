Church in Bowling Green still serves communion to members

The Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Bowling Green decided on Monday and Wednesday they would serve their members communion.

"It is just part of who we are - it is part of our DNA and that is why we are doing it this week so that people have the opportunity to remember Christ's death and resurrection," said Pastor Andy Toopes. "Him shedding his blood and his body being broken like it was-- was for the forgiveness of our sins and that's why we do it."

After being asked by several of their members to come to their homes, Holy Trinity decided it would be safer to do at the church.

"People were asking for communion and if I could come to their house and that wasn't a good idea," said Toopes. "My associates have been asked a couple of times about coming out to people's houses and that is not a plan. So we decided to do it here where we could control the environment."

Pastor Toopes only allowed two members into the church at a time and all chairs were set six feet apart.

Church members got their own cup of wine or grape juice and bread.

After communion members disposed of their own trash.

"They sit down, we go through a little confession, then they take the bread and wine and take communion," added Toopes. "Then we have prayer together and we check with them to see if there is anything they need."

Holy Trinity will be hosting an online Easter service this Sunday.