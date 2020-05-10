Bowling Green churches meet for drive-in and online services

Despite a judge ruling houses of worship could resume in-person services May 10, a Bowling Green church made the decision to continue online services for the next two Sundays.

Holy Trinity Lutheran Church held a meeting today to finalize their plans and decide a date for when in-person services would return.

According to their pastor, there is so much organization, planning, and cleaning going into starting up again, having an in-person service this Sunday was not possible.

"There are just so many details here, we have to make sure we've got covered. Do we have enough cleaning supplies? Do we have enough masks? Do we have enough of everything? Can we arrange seating differently? Lutherans love to sing so how are we going to deal with that. Are we going to wear masks during singing? There are just so many little details that are involved in this that it is just amazing when you try to put it all together," said Pastor Andy Toopes, Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.

Eastwood Baptist Church in Bowling Green held a drive-in service at their church for Mother's Day. They asked for everyone to remain in their vehicles and not to pass anything back and forth between cars.

"We wanted to stick with the drive-in this time because we take our folk's health very seriously and so we want to be cautious and we want to be well prepared so we didn't just want to jump into meeting again in person," said Ven Simpson, south campus pastor. "Although that is very important to us and we believe the example in the new testament is for Christians to gather in person but we decided to wait."

Holy Trinity Lutheran Church and Eastwood Baptist Church both plan to have their first in-person service on May 24.