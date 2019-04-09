Churchill Downs and Keeneland break ground on $150 Million racing venue in Oak Grove

Churchill Downs and Keeneland broke ground today on a $150 million live and historical horse racing venue in Oak Grove, which will be called Oak Grove Racing & Gaming.

The new facility will be constructed in two overlapping phases. The first phase will include the development and construction of the harness race course, overnight stable facility, and race-day paddock stable facility. It will be completed in time for the inaugural live race meet in October 2019.

The second phase is scheduled to open in the first half of 2020 and will feature up to 1,500 historical horse racing machines, a 128-room hotel, a grandstand with seating capacity for 1,200, and event space for indoor events; a 3,000-person capacity outdoor amphitheater and stage, an equestrian center including indoor and outdoor arenas as well as a 30 pad RV park.

The facility is expected to create nearly 400 direct full- and part-time equivalent positions.

