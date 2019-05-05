Cinco De Mayo celebrated in Bowling Green

Cinco de Mayo is an annual holiday, celebrating the Mexican Army's victory over France at the Battle of Puebla during the Franco-Mexican War on May 5, 1862.

Ironically it's only lightly celebrated in Mexico, but in the United States it becomes a day to commemorate Mexican heritage and culture and have a Margarita or two.

Several people gathered at Mexican restaurants in the area, like Chuy's, calling their event "Cinco de Chuy's," and "El Maz" in Bowling Green to take part in the celebration.

"In Mexico it is not as big of a deal. In America it is more like Margarita Day," said Kevin Guillen, who works at El Maz.

The restaurants offered drink and dinner specials to celebrate the day.