Circle W Farms opens event venue in Woodburn

Driving through Kentucky you'll see thousands of farms, but one local farm has something more to offer.

A family in Woodburn has turned their home into a southern getaway, the Circle W Farms.

"We have a 30-acre family farm. We would like to invite others to come out and see our farm and just really enjoy the peace and the quiet and just fall in love with the nature of the farm," said owner, Kristen Wyrick.

The venue is set up for possible birthday parties, weddings, reunions, banquets, or even boy scout and girl scout adventures.

"For example, a wedding here we would have the ceremony seating, we are able to seat 100 and maybe more," Wyrick said.

"We wanted to have somewhere where it's private and you feel like you're by yourself. We want it to be more family-oriented," said Josh Wyrick, owner.

"The vibe we want is just peace and calm, and we want to embrace that we are a real authentic farm," Kristen Wyrick said.

For the past two years, the Wyricks having been working on this event venue.

"Yeah, they worked really hard," said 9-year-old Colbe Wyrick, Kristen and Josh's daughter.

The Circle W Farms event venue is now open for business.

"It's a getaway," said Josh Wyrick.

