Citizen Foster Care Review Boards need local volunteers to advocate for foster care children

Kentucky is looking for volunteers in 22 different counties, including some in our viewing area, to join Citizen Foster Care Review Boards.

The board reviews cases of children placed in foster care because of dependency, neglect or abuse to ensure they are put in safe, permanent homes as soon as possible.

The board is currently looking for volunteers to help with Barren, Grayson and Hart counties.

You are not required to live in the county to help.

Court-appointed volunteers make recommendations to the state and the courts on behalf of children.

For more information on how you can apply to become a volunteer, go to this website.