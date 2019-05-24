Bowling Green City Commissioner Slim Nash arrested for alcohol intoxication in public place

According to the Warren County Regional Jail’s website, Bowling Green City Commissioner Brian "Slim" Nash was arrested on Thursday night for alcohol intoxication in a public place.

According to a citation, one deputy working special detail at SKYPAC says they noticed Nash was extremely intoxicated.

The deputy adds they saw Nash get into his vehicle and start the engine.

The citation goes on to say the deputy had talked to Nash, and Nash stated he was not going anywhere.

The deputy then told Nash to exit the vehicle.

The official then added that Slim was unsteady on his feet and had slurred speech and smelled of alcohol.

Authorities say Nash had his daughter in the vehicle with him at the time he was trying to leave the parking lot.

Law enforcement then arrested Nash, they add that as they tried taking Nash he stopped and tried talking to his daughter, police then verbally told him to enter the police cruiser but Nash stood still.

Officials say Nash was placed in the police car with a minimum amount of force.

Back in 2017, Slim Nash had a 2013 DUI charge against him dismissed. Nash was found guilty on the improper turning charge and was sentenced to state traffic school.

In July of 2017, the original trial date was postponed because the person in charge of preparing the district jury for the month of July no longer worked for the judicial staff, and the person who took over was unaware of the trial due to the case being on a separate docket.

The jury trial for Brian "Slim" Nash was continued for a second time in October of that year.

