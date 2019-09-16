City Commissioner Sue Parrigin reacts to local UAW 2164 GM strike

During a business retreat with Bowling Green city officials Monday, 13 News talked to city commissioners about the UAW strike against GM and how it might impact the city.

Here's what city commissioner Sue Parrigin had to say.

"Certainly if this goes on for a long time that would have a great impact on our economy. A lot of people out of work. I'm confident UAW and General Motors will come to an agreement fairly soon and that would minimize the local impact here for Bowling Green," said Parrigin.

13 News will continue to bring updates as protests continue.