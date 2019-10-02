Bowling Green City Commissioners approve police academy application

Last night the Bowling Green City Commission voted to move forward, with the application for doing basic police training Bowling Green.

There is already a training staff within the police department that is certified by the Criminal Justice Department of Training to conduct training.

"I don't think it will cost us any more money because the amount of time we have to have them on staff, where they really can't do the type of work we are paying them to do without the training. It will give us that opportunity to give us a head start on their training," said Bruce Wilkerson, Bowling Green Mayor.

If their application is approved officers will be allowed to train here in Bowling Green. Normally new recruits would go to Eastern Kentucky University, where the training sessions can be difficult to get into.

"They only have limited openings and this last class we had to wait 18 weeks for a slot to be available for people that we hired. Which means for a 20 week academy we could've just about had them through training had they been able to start immediately," added Wilkerson.

The next step in this process of bringing the academy to Bowling Green is for the Kentucky Law Enforcement Council to review the application, inspect the facilities, and review their curriculum.