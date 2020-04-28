City of Bowling Green and Warren County issue statement on the importance of social distancing

City of Bowling Green and Warren County officials say while many cities and states are beginning the process of re-opening their economies, Bowling Green and Warren County are just now beginning to see “peak” numbers with testing and hospitalization of COVID-19. City of Bowling Green Mayor Wilkerson and Warren County Judge Executive Mike Buchanon want to urge residents to continue to be healthy at home and practice social distancing.

“We are not quite over the hump yet, and we need those who reside in Bowling Green and Warren County to continue to diligently practice social distancing until we see our COVID-19 cases begin to decrease,” said Mayor Bruce Wilkerson.

Non-urgent/emergent healthcare services, diagnostic radiology and lab services are now open in hospital outpatient settings, healthcare clinics/medical offices, physical therapy and chiropractic offices, optometrists and dental offices. Please note that if you visit any of these establishments you should do so with a face mask or a face covering. This is requested by the State, and most agencies are not able to provide patients with additional personal protective equipment (PPE).

“The people of Warren County have all adjusted our lives and altered our behavior for weeks, and in most cases at great personal sacrifice,” said Judge Buchanon. “Now, we all want to get back to our lives and need to get back to work. But we must do this cautiously and safely, to prevent a spike that will set us back farther, and put us all in a far worse health and economic position. We will get back to work and back to our lives, but we must do it right and we must all do it together. Please continue to be safe at home, or be safe at work! Social distancing and wearing a mask whenever you must be out or at work, to help protect you and others will be a new normal for all of us for some time to come.”

They ask everyone to continue to practice social distancing until further notice. Staying healthy at home with immediate family members is the best defense.

