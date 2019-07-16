City of Bowling Green employs goats to clean up Covington Family Cemetery

It's about as green as it gets when it comes to maintaining one Bowling Green cemetery.

The city has put goats in the Covington Family Cemetery on Lois Lane for the fourth year in a row to take care of the brush and grass inside the cemetery.

The goats occupy the fenced area of the cemetery for about 3 months during the summer to maintain the grounds.

The goats provide a way to maintain the space safely due to the poison ivy and difficulty for crews to get lawn mowers and weed wackers into the space.

“These goats are out there to take care of the brush, grass, clean things up, and it’s just a much more effective way for us to take care of that cemetery,” said City of Bowling Green Public Information Officer Kim Lancaster.

Parks and Rec employees as well as members of the neighborhood surrounding the cemetery look after and care for the goats.

The City of Bowling Green asks that the community comes out to see the goats and visit them, but to please not feed them.

For more information visit https://www.bgky.org