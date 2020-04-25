City of Bowling Green expecting budget shortfalls due to COVID-19

Like many cities across America, Bowling Green is expecting budget shortfalls due to the coronavirus,

The city's general fund is about $73 million with the overall budget around $122 million.

According to Mayor Bruce Wilkerson, the city is currently in the budget process right now. They are trying to make projections and based on one month's data they expect significant reductions in revenue for the next fiscal year.

The decrease is expected because 70% of the city’s revenue is based on the occupational license and profit license fee which means businesses are open and people are working.

According to the mayor, it will be a significant reduction and the city will have to plan accordingly and hope the economy picks back up, but they will just be very careful.

"We will probably avoid some capital expenditures and maybe avoid hiring. You know, if a position is vacant we may avoid that, so we don't have to lay anybody off. But we'll just have to see how revenue plays out as the year goes on," said Wilkerson.

The city does not plan on raising taxes.