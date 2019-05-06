City of Bowling Green to dunk Commissioner Slim Nash

Bowling Green City Commissioner Slim Nash will be placed in a dunk tank while members of the Bowling Green Hot Rods Baseball team will attempt to dunk him.

This promotion was created to grow the city’s Instagram account to 1,798 (the year the city was founded) followers @cityofbgky.

They fell short of the goal, but decided they would still dunk Commissioner Nash.

He'll be dunked on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at the Bowling Green Ballpark at 11 a.m. The ballpark is located at 300 E 8th Avenue.

