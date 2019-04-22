City of Bowling Green's push for Instagram followers

The City of Bowling Green is trying to get more Instagram followers by April 26th.

If they reach their goal, City Commissioner Slim Nash will get dunked in a dunk tank at Bowling Green Ballpark on May 7th at 11 a.m.

While the city has a good Facebook and Twitter following, their Instagram isn't doing as well as they would like.

Commissioner Nash says the push for Instagram followers is to help communication between the city and the community.

Nash says, "It's just a real collection of information we think citizens want to hear, want to know about and in the case of accomplishments, to know what their city is doing on behalf of them and we try to do it through all our forms of social media, including Instagram."

The city's goal is to get over 1798 Instagram followers.

Why 1798 followers?

The city of Bowling Green was officially incorporated by the Commonwealth of Kentucky on March 6, 1798.

You can follow the city of Bowling Green on Instagram by searching the handle: cityofbgky