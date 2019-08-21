City officials in Bowling Green looking to make changes to the GO BG Transit system

Officials with the City of Bowling Green are looking to make changes to the GO BG Transit system.

The GO BG Transit system started operation in the early 1990s and the City of Bowling Green has been involved since 2003.

Over the years Bowling Green has grown and so have the demands for public transportation.

"As new destinations change, as new housing comes online, it's a constant evolution of the demands of transportation," said Brent Childers, Director of Neighborhood and Community Services. "The city is trying to look at this and how do we build this for the future."

Childers told 13 News the city is looking to modify the structure of how the transit system is overseen.

"Historically we've had a single contractor operate the system, so they've been responsible for the management and operations and really now what we're looking to do is separate those functions and look at management separately and operations separately," said Childers.

Currently, there are six routes with the transit system with buses running from 6 am-6 pm.

An adult one-time ride costs 2 dollars or a monthly pass costs 40 dollars.

City officials are looking to hire a new manager whose job will be to evaluate the whole system and see if they need new routes, new stops, or additional buses.

"Really just how do we best build the routes, how do we best build the operations of the system, how do we best build the structure for providing transit into the future," said Childers.

Officials said they want to bring on a new manager by the end of this year. Once the manager is in place they will begin the process of contracting for the operations, which will go into effect July 1, 2020.

