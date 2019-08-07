Civil Emergency Warning issued for Southern Kentucky and Tennessee

A civil emergency has been issued for Tennessee and Southern Kentucky.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a statewide Tennessee Blue Alert for Curtis Ray Watson.

Watson is listed as a person of interest in the homicide of a Tennessee Department of Correction Employee on August 7, 2019 and is an escapee from the West Tennessee State Penitentiary in Henning, Tennessee.

Watson should be considered extremely dangerous.

If you have any information concerning Watson, please contact the TBI at 1-800-TBIFIND