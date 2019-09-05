Clark County man behind bars following child porn charges

The Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch arrested 45-year-old Jerry D. Spencer Jr. on charges related to unlawful distribution and possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.

Spencer was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.

The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering the suspect sharing images of child sexual exploitation online.

The investigation resulted in a knock and talk at a residence in Winchester on Wednesday, September 4.

Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination.

The investigation is ongoing.

Spencer is currently charged with one count of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance and two counts of possession of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance.

These charges are Class-D felonies punishable by one to five years in prison.

Spencer was lodged in the Clark County Detention Center.