Clarkson Elementary School 5th graders write essays to family members about drug abuse

Sheriff Norman Chaffins leads the "Here's Looking at You" program in an effort to open the dialogue about drug prevention to 5th graders.

"He talks about the dangers of vaping, and marijuana and meth," said Kim Dennison, 5th-grade teacher at Clarkson Elementary School.

For some students, this is prevalent in their households, for others they are just now learning about the dangers of drugs.

"I just feel that the students become more aware of the drugs that are around them and how to say no and prevent them from using drugs in the future," said Andrea Ramirez, 5th-grade teacher at Clarkson Elementary School.

The Clarkson Elementary teachers say this program is extremely important to their students and that the work Sheriff Chaffins is doing is a blessing.

"I've been teaching since 1995, but during that time I have had three students who have passed due to alcohol and drug abuse. So I feel if this program helps one student just to be able to say no or know what to do when we are put in that situation, that all the time that I share Chaffins gifts and the time we give up in the classroom is well worth that time," said Michele Galloway, 5th-grade teacher at Clarkson Elementary School.

"I have had two children come through this program and as a parent sometimes the topics that come up are a little bit difficult to talk about, and he addresses them with the whole grade and it kind of opens up the opportunity to talk to your kids about some of these things that are difficult to talk about like drugs and bullying and things like that," said Devin Hall, 5th-grade teacher at Clarkson Elementary School.

The 5th-grade students who participated in the drug prevention program were asked to write an essay at the end.

Some wrote essays about the program while others shared personal experiences.

"It helps them personally to be able to share that experience that they have gone through. It helps them grow and also touches live of those who haven't been as brave to be able to write about," said Galloway.

Sherrif Chaffins says one thing he has learned is that no matter how much you teach kids about drugs and violence 10% of those will never use illegal drugs. On the other hand, no matter what you teach them 10% will use drugs and may go on to commit violent acts. However, 80% of those kids could go either way.

"Depending on their life experiences, how they are raised and what they are taught will determine which side they will go to. It is the 80% that this program tries to reach. When I was young I was one of those that certainly could have gone either way. Lucky for me, I had teachers, friends, community leaders and my faith that held me accountable for my actions," said Sheriff Chaffins .

Sherrif Chaffins adds coming from a family of addiction he chose the right path and that educating our youth about drugs and violence must never stop.

You can read the essays below.

Clarkson Letters by WBKO on Scribd