Clearing Sets in Tuesday

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*

Prepared by Matthew Stephens

Tuesday, March 3, 2020

Showers and a few thunderstorms are hanging around the KY/TN border very early this morning, as a low pressure system that produced a night of strong to severe weather finally exits to the East. Breezy conditions will help clear the rain out by mid morning and we could even end the day with some Sunshine. Temperatures stay mild through Wednesday before another chance of showers Thursday. Sunny skies return Friday with cooler conditions, before a warming trend sets in for the weekend.

Be Weather Ready by downloading the WBKO Weather App from Google Play and the App Store:

CLICK HERE

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

TUESDAY: Showers Ending, Then Clearing

High 64, Low 40, winds W-13

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy Skies

High 64, Low 41, winds W-10

THURSDAY: Chance of Showers

High 58, Low 38, winds W-5

Hour-by-Hour and 7-day Forecast at WBKO.com/weather

24 Hour First Alert WeatherPhone 270-467-0373

AAASystems WeatherCam Network wbko.com/weather/cams