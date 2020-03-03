Clearing Sets in Tuesday

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast
Prepared by Matthew Stephens
Tuesday, March 3, 2020
Showers and a few thunderstorms are hanging around the KY/TN border very early this morning, as a low pressure system that produced a night of strong to severe weather finally exits to the East. Breezy conditions will help clear the rain out by mid morning and we could even end the day with some Sunshine. Temperatures stay mild through Wednesday before another chance of showers Thursday. Sunny skies return Friday with cooler conditions, before a warming trend sets in for the weekend.
TUESDAY: Showers Ending, Then Clearing
High 64, Low 40, winds W-13
WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy Skies
High 64, Low 41, winds W-10
THURSDAY: Chance of Showers
High 58, Low 38, winds W-5
