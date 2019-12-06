Climate Strike takes place in Downtown Bowling Green

Friday afternoon members from the Bowling Green community gathered downtown for a Climate Change strike. The strike began with a walk-out of Cherry Hall, located on Western Kentucky University's campus.

"We cannot wait any longer there needs to be action now for climate change policies. For too long fossil fuel billionaires have been buying out our politicians to continue to put forth policies that damages our environment and keeps us from fixing the problems that climate change has caused," said Jessica Williams, Project Manager, Sunrise Movement, Bowling Green.

Those participating in the strike then marched to downtown Bowling Green to the Justice Center. The strike is a part of the Sunrise Movement and they had several speakers attended the strike. Including State Representative Charles Booker.

"It means a lot to have him here because Representative Charles Booker backs the New Green Deal and fully supports a just transition for all people in Kentucky for a green economy and to uplift communities that have been ignored for so long," said Jessica Williams, Project Manager, Sunrise Movement, Bowling Green.

"He represents the people. He goes to communities and learns about the problems and issues that matter to them most," added Williams.

The strike didn't end with a protest at the Justice Center, those participating gathered again at 4 PM in Fountain Square Park to continue their strike.