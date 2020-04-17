Climbing Back To Average Temperatures Today

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Friday, April 17, 2020

We are ending out this wild week of weather with warm seasonable temperatures back in the lower 70's by the afternoon. We stay dry for most of Friday but clouds increase. Rain chances increase late this evening as a cold front dives in from the north. Few may hear some rumbles of thunder but we are not expecting anything severe. We dry out in time for Saturday with cooler 60 degree readings. Rain chances round out the weekend before the new week kicks off dry with temperatures steadily making their way back to the 70's.

FRIDAY: Increasing Clouds, Windy, Showers Developing Late

High 70, Low 39, winds SW-20, G-40

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, a Bit Cooler

High 61, Low 43, winds CALM

SUNDAY: Rain Likely

High 63, Low 45, winds S-7

