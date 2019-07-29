Clinton County doctor sentenced for illegally prescribing opioids

A Clinton County doctor was sentenced to 30 months in prison for illegally prescribing opioids.

Dr. Michael Lee Cummings, 64, of Albany, Kentucky, was sentenced on July 24 to 30 months of prison, followed by three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay a fine of $400,000.

Cummings was also ordered to reimburse the Bureau of Prisons for the costs of his incarceration.

Cummings was charged in 2017 with 18 counts of knowingly and intentionally dispensing pain killers to six patients, without a medical purpose and outside the course of professional medical practice. In March 2019 he pleaded guilty to 13 counts of illegally prescribing controlled substances outside the course of professional medical practice and without a legitimate medical purpose.

The federal investigation revealed that patients drove from as far as Indianapolis to obtain prescriptions from Dr. Cummings.