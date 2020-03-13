Clouds Continue To Roll Through

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Friday, March 13, 2020

Comparatively we were lucky yesterday with the atmospheric conditions that we had in play. We can thank the showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon and early evening for helping stabilize the atmosphere before the storms along the cold front moved in late in the night. This allowed for that line to be much weaker. The rain has cleared out and we stay dry for your Friday with a partly to mostly cloudy day. However, don't pack away the umbrella yet, another system arrives with more rain Saturday before we dry out once again Sunday. Unsettled weather returns late Monday.

Be Weather Ready by downloading the WBKO Weather App from Google Play and the App Store:

CLICK HERE

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

FRIDAY: Clouds with Some Sun, Cooler

High 55, Low 42, winds N-11

SATURDAY: Rain Heavy at times, Cool

High 49, Low 38, winds E-10

Sunday: Mostly Cloudy

High 54, Low 37, winds NE-10

Hour-by-Hour and 7-day Forecast at WBKO.com/weather

24 Hour First Alert WeatherPhone 270-467-0373

AAASystems WeatherCam Network wbko.com/weather/cams

