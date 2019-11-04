Clouds Early, but a Mainly Dry Election Day

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*

Prepared by Matt Stephens

Monday, November 4, 2019

Cloud cover will increase this evening ahead of a weak cold front approaching the area. Other than just a small chance of a sprinkle or some light rain Tuesday morning, this front should move through dry. High's on Election Day will climb into the mid 50s with clearing skies. Evening lows will fall into the mid 30s. We get another great day on Wednesday before a much stronger system moves in for Thursday. Rain will be likely along with brisk winds and falling temperatures. There's even a shot of snow flurries and light snow Thursday night into Friday morning. As of right now, any amounts appear to be minimal with low impact. Sunshine returns just in time for Saturday's Veterans Day Parade in downtown Bowling Green.

Be Weather Ready by downloading the WBKO Weather App from Google Play and the App Store:

CLICK HERE

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

TONIGHT: Becoming Cloudy, Not as Cold

Low 39, winds S-5

TUESDAY (ELECTION DAY): AM Showers, then Partly Sunny

High 56, Low 34, winds NE-5

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High 63, Low 45, winds S-5