Clouds For Much Of The Morning

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Thursday, February 20, 2020

Moisture from a system in the seep south may creep as far north as our southeastern-most counties Thursday morning. That's where there is a slight chance for a little light snow early Thursday (no accumulation expected). Sunshine returns Thursday afternoon, but we stay chilly through the end of the week. Readings bounce back into the 50s Saturday, and while the first half of the weekend appears dry, rain returns Sunday as an unsettled weather pattern takes hold for much of next week.

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

THURSDAY: AM Clouds, then Clearing. Slight Ch. Lgt. Snow SE Early

High 43, Low 20, winds NE-11

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, Chilly

High 43, Low 22, winds N-6

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, Warmer

High 53, Low 32, winds SW-6

