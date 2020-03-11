Clouds Sticking Around

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -- WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast
*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*
Prepared by Justin Hobbs
Wednesday, March 11, 2020
The clouds stick around for much of Wednesday, a system to the southwest may clip some folks to our west bring a slight rain chances this afternoon; however, it will be on the light side. Thursday we are dry much of the day with highs in the 70's, this will stimulate the atmosphere leading to a slight chance for severe weather Thursday evening with damaging wind being the main threat, but we can not rule of hail as well as an isolated tornado. We do dry out to end the week but a bit cooler air returns with highs in the 50's
Be Weather Ready by downloading the WBKO Weather App from Google Play and the App Store:
CLICK HERE
Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...
WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy
High 64, Low 50, winds SW-5
THURSDAY: Warmer, Showers & a Few T/Storms Likely
HIgh 71, Low 48, winds S-13
FRIDAY: Clouds with Some Sun, Cooler
High 57, Low 40, winds N-10
Hour-by-Hour and 7-day Forecast at WBKO.com/weather
24 Hour First Alert WeatherPhone 270-467-0373
AAASystems WeatherCam Network wbko.com/weather/cams