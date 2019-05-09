Cloudy, Cooler Conditions

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Thursday, May 9, 2019

Shower chances continue tonight into Friday, although any rain should be on the light side. Clouds will persist through our Friday afternoon, with cooler highs in the low 70s to close out the work week. We dry out for a time Friday night, but more rain is likely for at least part of our upcoming WKU Graduation/Mother's Day weekend. It appears most of our weekend rains will fall Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning. We should dry out Sunday afternoon, with a cool finish to our weekend. Next week begins with sunshine and seasonably mild temperatures with a slow warming trend as the week progresses.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy, a Light Shower Possible

High 72, Low 54, winds NW-8

SATURDAY: Showers Likely, Esp. in the Afternoon

High 71, Low 57, winds E-6

SUNDAY (MOTHER'S DAY): Cooler, Showers Diminishing by Afternoon

High 68, Low 48, winds W-7