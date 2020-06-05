Cloudy To Kick Off Our Friday

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Friday, June 5, 2020

The main rain chances have moved on out. Warm and humid conditions stick around for Friday and Saturday. As a cold front clears the area Saturday evening, we'll catch a slight break from the heat and mugginess late in the weekend through Monday. In the tropics, "Cristobal" has weakened into a depression at the moment but is expected to regain Tropical Storm status over the weekend with landfall in either Louisiana or SE Texas Sunday night. Remnants of Cristobal will likely spread rain and storms into the region Tuesday into Wednesday.

FRIDAY: Drying Out, Warm and Muggy

High 89, Low 68, winds W-6

SATURDAY: Very Warm, Slight Chance of a T/Shower

High 91, Low 66, winds N-6

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny

High 88, Low 64, winds E-7

