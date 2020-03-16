Cloudy and Cool Early. Rain Late

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Matt Stephens

Monday, March 16, 2020

We'll start out the week cloudy and cool, but at least dry, until showers overspread the area Late Monday Afternoon/Evening. Highs today will be limited to the mid 50s with lows tonight falling into the mid 40s. The pattern becomes more unsettled starting Tuesday, with shower and thunderstorm chances possible each day through the end of the work week. Temperatures should become mild at least, with highs climbing into the mid 70s by Wednesday.

TODAY: Cloudy and Cool. Rain Late

High 53, winds SW-4

TONIGHT: Rain Likely

Low 46, winds W-3

TUESDAY: Early Rain Then Mostly Cloudy

High 60, Low 48, winds N-5

