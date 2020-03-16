Cloudy and Cool Early. Rain Late

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast
*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*
Prepared by Matt Stephens
Monday, March 16, 2020
We'll start out the week cloudy and cool, but at least dry, until showers overspread the area Late Monday Afternoon/Evening. Highs today will be limited to the mid 50s with lows tonight falling into the mid 40s. The pattern becomes more unsettled starting Tuesday, with shower and thunderstorm chances possible each day through the end of the work week. Temperatures should become mild at least, with highs climbing into the mid 70s by Wednesday.
Be Weather Ready by downloading the WBKO Weather App from Google Play and the App Store:
CLICK HERE
Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...
TODAY: Cloudy and Cool. Rain Late
High 53, winds SW-4
TONIGHT: Rain Likely
Low 46, winds W-3
TUESDAY: Early Rain Then Mostly Cloudy
High 60, Low 48, winds N-5
Hour-by-Hour and 7-day Forecast at WBKO.com/weather
24 Hour First Alert WeatherPhone 270-467-0373
AAASystems WeatherCam Network wbko.com/weather/cams