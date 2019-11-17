Cloudy and Cool For Your Monday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky, (WBKO) -- WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast
Prepared by Justin Hobbs
Sunday, November 17, 2019
We saw a fairly overcast-ed sky Sunday and we are expecting those pesky clouds to hang on to start the week. The beginning of the week starts the same with cool temperatures in the upper 40's to lower 50's with clouds hanging on. We warm up back near to above average mid-week ahead of the next system that rolls in with shower chances between Thursday and Friday.
Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...
TONIGHT: Cloudy and Chilly
Low 35, winds SW-3
MONDAY: Cloudy
High 49, Low 33, winds W-9
TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Warmer
High 54, Low 35, winds SW-8
