Cloudy and Cooler with Showers Tuesday

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Matt Stephens

Tuesday, March 31, 2020

Light Rain Showers have already overspread much of the viewing area this morning, as a surface low pressure moves across the region. Rain totals will be low and intensity should remain light before this system exits later this evening. Around .5" or less is expected on average. Cooler air moves in with the rain. Highs today will only reach the low 50s. Expect clearing tonight with lows in the upper 30s. Sunshine returns Wednesday, along with warmer temperatures. We'll gradually warm each day, finally making it to 70 by Friday. Slight rain chances return by the weekend with temps in the lower 70s expected.

TUESDAY: Much Cooler with Showers Likely

High 53, winds N-9

TONIGHT: Showers Ending. Cold

Low 37, winds NW-6

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and Warmer

High 58, Low 38, winds N-6

THURSDAY: Sunny and Warmer

High 65, Low 44, winds E-5

