Coach Helton and WKU Football Team help The Fireman Moving Co.

WKU Football Head Coach Tyson Helton and the WKU Football Team are partnering with local businesses to introduce "Helton Helps."

"Helton Helps" is WKU Football's way of giving back to the community this spring semester.

Today, Helton, the WKU Football Team and staff partnered with The Fireman Moving Company to unload two trucks of furniture.

Helton says it's been hard work, but being out in the community is what it's all about.

Helton added, "We always want to make sure we're out in the community. Being a part of the community, teamed up with a great group of guys."

The Fireman Moving Company's owner, Neal Clayton, says it was really nice having the team help today and they would welcome them back any time.