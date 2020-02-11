Coach's Corner: Bowling Green Lady Purples Calvin Head

The Bowling Green Lady Purples basketball team is currently having an amazing season. With head coach Calvin Head leading the way, the ladies are undefeated in district and regional play. They are also currently riding an eleven game winning streak.

Coach Head attributes the great success that his team is having to their competitive practices and their tough early-season schedule.

In our latest edition of Coaches Corner, I caught up with coach Head to speak about the Lady Purples season thus far and how will it need to end to be considered successful.